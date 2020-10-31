Hospital bed occupancy with COVID-19 patients exceeds 67% in Ukraine – Health Ministry

The occupancy of beds in referral hospitals of the first wave for patients with coronavirus infection in Ukraine as of October 31 stands at 67.2%. This is evidenced by data released by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

At the same time, none of the regions has the indicator of 50% necessary to weaken the quarantine.

The highest rate of bed occupancy in hospitals was recorded in Odessa region - 87.3%, as well as in Zhytomyr region - 85.9%, and in Poltava region it is 85.4%. The least busy hospitals are in Ternopil region - 54.9% of occupied beds, as well as in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions - 55.6% each.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 on average in Ukraine is 246.4 in 14 days per 100,000 of the population with a norm of 40. The highest incidence rates are recorded in Chernivtsi region - 467.7, in Khmelnytsky region - 419.3, and in Ternopil region – 338.7, and the lowest rates are recorded in Kirovohrad region (107.9), in Vinnytsia - 137.0, and in Dnipropetrovsk region - 137.5.

In Kyiv, the occupancy of beds in hospitals is 69.3%, the incidence rate is 254.3