Ukraine again hits all-time high record of COVID-10 cases (8,752), 3,902 recoveries over past day

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, a new record number of new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 was recorded over past day - 8,752 people, as well as a record number of recoveries - 3,902 people, 155 patients died, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on October 30, the previous record number was recorded - 8,312 new cases; there were 7,342 cases on October 29, some 7,474 new cases - on October 28, and on October 27 there were 6,677 new cases.