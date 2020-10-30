Facts

18:01 30.10.2020

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

2 min read
Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

The number of deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Ukraine over the past month has more than doubled, from 61 to 125 per day (hereinafter – the weekly average), the Ministry of Health has said.

According to the data, this week was recorded two of the highest death rates for the entire period of epidemic, namely, some 165 people on September 27 and some 173 people on September 29.

The October rate of increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry, is higher than the September rate, when it was about 70%.

This dynamics of the number of deaths roughly corresponds to the dynamics of the number of cases (the last indicator is 6,900 people per day), but higher than the dynamics of the number of hospitalized people: it increased from 640 people to 1,000 people per day on October, or by 55%.

While all these indicators are constantly increasing and are at their maximum levels for the entire period of the epidemic, and in recent days there has been an improvement in only one indicator, namely, the proportion of positive PCR tests: it decreased from the level reached on October 22 of 19.6% to 17.8% by the end of the month. This was achieved due to an increase in testing up to 39,360 tests per day (as above – the weekly average indicator). Moreover, in the last three days, the maximum values for the entire epidemic were recorded of 41,950, some 47,160 and some 49,560, respectively.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:27 30.10.2020
New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

10:17 30.10.2020
Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

10:01 30.10.2020
Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

17:02 29.10.2020
Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

13:39 29.10.2020
Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

09:09 29.10.2020
Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

16:42 28.10.2020
Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

14:38 28.10.2020
Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

09:29 28.10.2020
E-declaration system, responsibility for inaccurate data to be preserved in Ukraine – President's Office on Constitutional Court's decision

E-declaration system, responsibility for inaccurate data to be preserved in Ukraine – President's Office on Constitutional Court's decision

17:04 27.10.2020
Brussels believes that Kyiv and Budapest should solve existing bilateral issues based on EU's values and principles

Brussels believes that Kyiv and Budapest should solve existing bilateral issues based on EU's values and principles

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

LATEST

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

CC head says he will not come for interrogation to SBI

It's not just in decision on anti-corruption bodies, but in targeted actions of certain persons to undermine national security – Zelensky

Zelensky appeals to law enforcement bodies with request to investigate possible impact on Constitutional Court's decision-making

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD