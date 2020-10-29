UNICEF donates 150 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to Ukraine

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has procured and delivered 150 oxygen concentrators to Ukraine for the treatment of critically ill patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, some 125 devices from the newly arrived batch were procured with the support of the PrivatBank Charitable Foundation, the UNICEF press service said.

According to the statement, in the near future, the concentrators will receive 35 medical institutions in Kyiv, as well as in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Ternopil, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions. These hospitals treat 22% of all in-patients in the country.

Regions and hospitals to receive the oxygen equipment were selected through a comprehensive analysis considering the number of persons with COVID-19 hospitalized, as well as the mortality rate in these regions.

According to UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Lotta Sylwander, this is the second batch of oxygen concentrators delivered by UNICEF to Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, with the rapid increase in the number of cases, the need for oxygen also remains high. Almost one in five in-patients has a severe course of the disease and needs oxygen therapy," she said.