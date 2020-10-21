Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

A record 6,719 coronavirus cases, a record number of deaths, 141, and 2,686 recoveries were registered in Ukraine as of Wednesday morning, according to information on the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

The day before, 5,469 new coronavirus cases were registered. A total of 3,044 had recovered over the past 24 hours and 113 people who had fallen ill earlier died. The latter two indicators were the maximums since the start of the pandemic. It was reported on 4,766 new cases on October 19, 5,231 new cases on October 18, and a record 6,410 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on October 17.

The number of infections since the start of the pandemic reached 315,826 as of Wednesday morning. A total of 5,927 have died of COVID-19 and 132,219 have recovered.

A total of 177,680 people now have COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 3,892 more than the day before.

In the course of the past 24 hours, the most coronavirus cases were registered in Kharkiv region (713), Odesa region (614), Poltava region (580), in Kyiv (559), Khmelnytsky region (322), Dnipropetrovsk region (312), and Lviv region (310).

The most deaths were registered over the past 24 hours in Kyiv (23) and in Poltava region (21).

A record number of suspected COVID-19 cases, 7,216, was also registered over the past 24 hours.