15:51 16.10.2020

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that Turkey will play an important role in the work of the Crimean platform and in resolving the issue of de-occupation of Crimea.

"Unfortunately, after 2014, not a single institution was created that could become a platform for solving the problems of Crimea and, above all, for developing mechanisms that can end the occupation. That is why we are creating the Crimean platform. We suppose that this will help to consolidate the efforts of all civilized countries and social forces, both in Ukraine and abroad, to work for the good of Crimea, and therefore for the good of the Crimean Tatar people," he said in an interview with the Demirören News Agency, commenting on the statements of Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov about the problems in interaction with the Ukrainian authorities.

Zelensky expressed hope that representatives of the Mejlis will also join this work.

"Our common task should be to work out solutions for the early return of Crimea under the control of the Ukrainian state," he said.

"And we hope for a serious role of Turkey in this issue. After all, is it possible to solve something without Turkey in our region? Definitely, not," Zelensky said.

