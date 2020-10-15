Creation of free economic area in Donbas to allow Ukraine to provide opportunity to 'root truly effective reintegration model' – President's Office

The issue of supporting the idea of creating a free economic area in Donbas, which is planned to be submitted to a national poll on October 25, is the fundamental for Ukraine's peace plan and will provide an opportunity to "root a truly effective reintegration model," the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"The second question will be devoted to this very subject, which is the fundamental for the state's multifaceted peace plan. Having come to the polling station in local elections, Ukrainians will be able to independently answer the question of creating the free economic area in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is an extremely important question, which will be able to provide the country with an opportunity to establish the truly effective reintegration model. This is about the concept of a regional economy, which 'stitches together' the region, makes it attractive for business, systematically restores infrastructure," the President's Office said on Thursday.

The President's Office said that Ukraine will definitely return the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, but to speed up this process, simplify reintegration, move away from "the traditionally passive expectation of a positive decision can only be due to our more proactive and initiative position, attractive and promising, first of all, for the entire region."

"We proceed precisely from the motivation that the creation of special economic conditions in Donbas, in the free part, will significantly influence the pace and concept of effective reintegration. Surely, if Ukrainians support this," Zelensky's office said.

The office said that at first everything will happen in the territory of Donbas controlled by Ukraine. "These areas are still experiencing a significant effect from the war unfolding nearby. The region is becoming more depressed, which forces people to leave it and their homes. Therefore, it is necessary to create new motivation for the population, new jobs, new promising businesses and introduce special tools for attracting investors to Donbas, and motivating people and businesses to stay in this territory," the President's Office said.

The President's Office also said that the accelerated economic development of the state-controlled territory of Donbas can be a clear argument for absolutely all residents of the temporarily occupied territory to choose Ukraine.

"We realize that there is still a hostile propaganda influence on a part of our people that remains under temporary occupation and lives near the demarcation line. In addition, until a complete de-occupation has been carried out, which we set as a key goal in the negotiations on Donbas in all formats, the risk of escalation remains. Accordingly, attracting leading companies to Donbas, fueling economic development through major partnership programs can also become a tool for dismantling any negative impact of the occupying force," the President's Office said.

The President's Office is confident that a special, most loyal approach to taxation, fundamentally comfortable conditions for public supervision of business activities can significantly help Ukraine's Donbas, which is at first free and then liberated.

"Therefore, the solution to the question of how effectively we should restore Donbas will depend on the participation of citizens in the polls on October 25. We perceive that this format of voting by people on issues of national importance cannot have direct legal implications. However, its political weight will be such that in the environment politicians will not be able to ignore the choice of the people. Wh