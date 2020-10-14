Facts

15:32 14.10.2020

ATO/JFO veteran Mykytenko, who set himself on fire on Kyiv's Maidan, died

On Wednesday, 49-year-old ATO/JFO member Nikolai Mykitenko, who committed an act of self-immolation on the Independence Square in central Kyiv on the night of October 11 in protest against the policy of the current government, died in hospital, the Vidsich civil movement said.

"With sadness we inform that today the heart of our defender Mykola Mykytenko has ceased to beat. We express our sincere condolences to his daughter, son, family, friends. Rest in peace, warrior!" the Vidsich civil movement said in the statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, the man received almost 100% of body burns and is in a hospital in serious condition.

"The motives for the self-immolation are of a political nature. He did not support actions of the authorities, namely, the withdrawal of troops on the line of contact and the creeping occupation of Russia," the Vidsich movement quotes the victim's daughter, serviceperson Yulia Mykytenko on a Facebook page.

According to her, Mykytenko committed the self-immolation "in sound mind and in good conscience." Eyewitnesses tried to extinguish him in the fountain on Maidan.

Tags: #fire #veterans #jfo
