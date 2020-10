Ukraine records 5,590 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,137 recovered, 107 died – NSDC

As of Wednesday morning, some 5,590 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine per day, some 2,137 patients recovered, 107 people died, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on October 13, some 5,133 cases were recorded. There were 4,420 new cases of COVID-19 on October 12.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 276,177 people on Wednesday morning, some 5,229 people died from COVID-19, some 118,699 people recovered.

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day was 6,193.

Now in Ukraine, some 152,249 people are sick with COVID-19 disease.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (637), Kyiv (422), Lviv region (345), Dnipropetrovsk region (342).