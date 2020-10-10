Georgia records 519 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities over past 24 hours

Medical specialists in Georgia have diagnosed 519 people with coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 11,271, the Georgian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The day before, Georgia recorded 527 newly-diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country has grown by six to 78 over the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,971 people remain quarantined, 836 are under medical supervision in the hospital, and 1,338 people are receiving treatment at special hotels.

As many as 6,119 people diagnosed earlier with COVID-19 have recovered.