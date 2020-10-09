Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

As of Friday morning, a record number of 5,804 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per day was recorded in Ukraine, while 2,417 patients recovered, 89 patients died, according to data published on the website of the system of monitoring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

A day earlier, on October 8, there was a record number of 5,397 people infected with COVID-19 per day; on October 7, there were 4,753 new cases; on October 6 there were 4,348 new cases.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 250,538 people on Friday morning, some 4,779 people died from COVID-19 and 110,650 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 135,109 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 3,298 people more than in the previous day.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (630), Kyiv (567), Odesa (403), Khmelnytsky (330), Dnipropetrovsk (307), Ternopil (305) regions.

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day was 6,161.