Facts

09:27 07.10.2020

Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in Brussels that he does not affect the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and its Director Artem Sytnyk, and the new independent head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) will be selected in a transparent serious competition.

"Nobody changes the leadership of NABU, I am so sure. It seems to me that you were mistaken, you wanted to say exactly about the SAPO. This person [former Head of the SAPO Nazar Kholodnytsky], the anti-corruption prosecutor resigned. Then a commission was organized, absolutely independent. Yesterday was the first meeting, I know, the prosecutor general held the first meeting, there were representatives of our international partners. I think that in the coming months, because this is a big competition, there may even be several hundred people for this position, an independent anti-corruption prosecutor will be selected," he said at the final press conference after the end of the Ukraine-EU summit on Tuesday.

Zelensky also said that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine canceled the appointment of the director of NABU by the President of Ukraine.

"That is, the agency is independent, it works, all the rest will be corrected by law," he said.

The head of state recommended asking Director of NABU Artem Sytnyk a question about whether the President of Ukraine somehow influences him.

Speaking about judicial reform, Zelensky said that after the Constitutional Court canceled the previous bill, one of the first bills in the "big judicial reform" was written and submitted not only to the Verkhovna Rada, but primarily to the Venice Commission in order to obtain from her answer.

"This will be a serious fundamental argument later in a conversation with the MPs of Ukraine and with the Constitutional Court," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #nabu #sapo
