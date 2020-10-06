Facts

11:46 06.10.2020

Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Aivaras Abromavicius from the post of Director General of the State Concern Ukroboronprom and appointed Acting Director General of the State Concern Ihor Fomenko, who holds the position of Deputy Director General for Production of Ukroboronprom.

Zelensky signed corresponding decrees No. 423/2020 and No. 422/2020 on October 6, the website of the head of the Ukrainian state reported.

Interfax-Ukraine
