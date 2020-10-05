Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree "On some measures to attract entrepreneurs, highly qualified specialists who are citizens of the Republic of Belarus."

Corresponding decree No. 420/2020 of October 2 was published on the website of the head of state.

"The document will contribute to the development of the investment potential of Ukraine and the attraction of highly qualified IT specialists and innovators," the message says.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers will extend the period of temporary stay of Belarusian citizens on the territory of Ukraine to 180 days a year. This applies to entrepreneurs, highly qualified specialists, in particular specialists in the field of information technology and innovation, whose immigration is in the interests of Ukraine, and their families.

Zelensky ordered the government to introduce a pilot project to simplify the registration of a residence permit for these categories of citizens of the Republic of Belarus. It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers should provide for the possibility of reducing the deadline for obtaining such documents to three days without the need for additional travel outside the Ukrainian territory.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers should optimize the procedure for obtaining permits for the use of labor of foreigners and stateless persons for the employment of Belarusian citizens who are highly qualified IT specialists. For this, it is proposed to reduce the period for granting such permission to five days and provide for the possibility of obtaining it on the principle of tacit consent.

According to the decree, the procedure for registering Belarusian IT specialists as individual entrepreneurs - single tax payers needs to be improved.

It is also supposed to recognize the documents issued by the competent authorities of Belarus, which are necessary for the implementation of labor activity in Ukraine.

In addition, the government must ensure the smooth operation of a single information portal and hotline telephones to provide advice to Belarusian citizens who immigrate to Ukraine.

At the same time, the regional state administrations and the Kyiv City State Administration should facilitate the provision of consultations to the citizens of Belarus who immigrate to Ukraine.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.