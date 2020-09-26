Facts

12:31 26.09.2020

Zelensky: State should provide treatment for cadet injured in plane crash, make amends to those who lost their relatives

2 min read
Zelensky: State should provide treatment for cadet injured in plane crash, make amends to those who lost their relatives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on the need to pay compensation to the families of those killed in a military plane crash in Kharkiv region.

"The state should provide treatment for the injured cadet and make amends to those who have lost their loved ones. Ukraine does not forget its heroes," Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The President also insists on conducting an objective and unbiased investigation into the causes of the plane crash.

"We have lost young cadets and experienced military men, who had their whole life ahead and, I am sure, more than one combat victory. It is difficult to find words to express the pain of this loss. It is difficult to find the right phrases to comfort the parents, wives and children of the dead servicemen. The whole country will be in mourning today with their families. I signed a decree declaring September 26 the day of mourning," Zelensky added.

As reported, at about 20:50 on September 25, on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, a plane crash occurred. During planned training flights, an AN-26 military aircraft fell and caught fire, which was landing at the airfield of a military unit in the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

There were 27 people (20 cadets and seven officers of the Kharkiv University of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Kozhedub) on board. Twenty-six people died. One cadet is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

Tags: #crash #plane #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:43 26.09.2020
Family members of plane crash victims to be paid one-time money assistance of UAH 1.5 mln

Family members of plane crash victims to be paid one-time money assistance of UAH 1.5 mln

12:17 26.09.2020
Zelensky declares Sept 26 day of mourning because of military aircraft crash in Kharkiv region

Zelensky declares Sept 26 day of mourning because of military aircraft crash in Kharkiv region

14:14 24.09.2020
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

13:26 24.09.2020
Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

12:35 24.09.2020
Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

10:14 24.09.2020
Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

09:59 24.09.2020
Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

09:45 24.09.2020
Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

09:44 24.09.2020
Zelensky would like UN to play more important role in restoring Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky would like UN to play more important role in restoring Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

18:59 22.09.2020
Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Family members of plane crash victims to be paid one-time money assistance of UAH 1.5 mln

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

An-26 plane that crashed in Kharkiv region likely 'snagged its wing on the ground' - Ukrainian defense minister

SBU on An-26 crash: Crew commander reported left engine failure, requested landing, plane crashed five minutes later

Ukraine's Health Ministry, Danish charitable organization 'Bevar Ukraine' sign memo of cooperation

LATEST

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

Ukraine records 3,833 people infected with COVID-19, 76 deaths, 1,740 recoveries over past day

An-26 plane that crashed in Kharkiv region likely 'snagged its wing on the ground' - Ukrainian defense minister

SBU on An-26 crash: Crew commander reported left engine failure, requested landing, plane crashed five minutes later

Ukraine's Health Ministry, Danish charitable organization 'Bevar Ukraine' sign memo of cooperation

Vodafone Ukraine adds five routes in Kyiv region to Village Routes

Constitutional Court receives submission from Supreme Court on explanation bringing Ukraine's President to administrative responsibility

EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

Bail posted for MP Yurchenko - HACC

Ukrainian users of VKontakte to be registered with law enforcement agencies - NSDC secretary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD