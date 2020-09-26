Zelensky: State should provide treatment for cadet injured in plane crash, make amends to those who lost their relatives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on the need to pay compensation to the families of those killed in a military plane crash in Kharkiv region.

"The state should provide treatment for the injured cadet and make amends to those who have lost their loved ones. Ukraine does not forget its heroes," Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The President also insists on conducting an objective and unbiased investigation into the causes of the plane crash.

"We have lost young cadets and experienced military men, who had their whole life ahead and, I am sure, more than one combat victory. It is difficult to find words to express the pain of this loss. It is difficult to find the right phrases to comfort the parents, wives and children of the dead servicemen. The whole country will be in mourning today with their families. I signed a decree declaring September 26 the day of mourning," Zelensky added.

As reported, at about 20:50 on September 25, on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, a plane crash occurred. During planned training flights, an AN-26 military aircraft fell and caught fire, which was landing at the airfield of a military unit in the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

There were 27 people (20 cadets and seven officers of the Kharkiv University of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Kozhedub) on board. Twenty-six people died. One cadet is in the hospital in a moderate condition.