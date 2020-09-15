Poland's CBA finds EUR 1 mln hidden by ex-head of Ukravtodor Nowak

Investigators from the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau of Poland (CBA) have found cash equivalent to EUR 1 million hidden by former head of the State Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) Slawomir Nowak, the CBA has reported on its website.

"The money was hidden in two specially prepared hiding places. The officers found funds worth more than PLN 4 million (PLN 4.163 million), including EUR 536,400, $470,000 and PLN 30,000. Other assets bought using the funds from corruption crimes were also seized, including two apartments with an estimated value of about PLN 2 million and a luxury car Land Rover," the CBA said.

The CBA continues investigating and identifying illegal assets.

As reported, on July 22, 2020, the Polish court took into custody for three months Nowak and two of his accomplices.

According to the law enforcers, Nowak registered enterprises in Poland to affiliated persons and replenished their charter capital using funds of participants in Ukravtodor's tenders.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), together with the CBA and the District Prosecutor's Office, counded authorized searches in Kyiv, Lviv and on the territory of Poland as part of a joint investigation of the activities of a criminal organization in the road sector.