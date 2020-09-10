Supreme Council of Justice's chairman says no pressure on him, council's other members

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Justice Andriy Ovsiyenko refutes any pressure on him personally or on council's other members.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question of whether he is influenced or pressured personally as Chairman of the Supreme Council of Justice or his colleagues, members of the council, in making any decisions, Ovsiyenko said: "I am not personally aware of the pressure."

"There was no political, economic, physical or any other pressure against me personally. I have not come across this. From sources I know, there was no such pressure on the members of the council either," he said.

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Justice said that "if the law enforcement agencies have more complete information on this matter, then this is already their competence."

Answering a question of whether the members of the council are ready to cooperate with the investigation in the case of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, since they have already been summoned for questioning as witnesses, Ovsiyenko said: "Surely, members of the council, like ordinary citizens, are obliged to comply with the requirements of the law and the Criminal Procedure Code."

He also said that the issue of the personal attitude of the council's members to summons for questioning is a personal matter of the council's members. Ovsiyenko did not say whether the council's members were summoned for questioning again and added that the Prosecutor General's Office had not yet reacted to the statements of the council's members about the first summons as pressure on them.