Facts

12:04 10.09.2020

Supreme Council of Justice's chairman says no pressure on him, council's other members

2 min read
Supreme Council of Justice's chairman says no pressure on him, council's other members

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Justice Andriy Ovsiyenko refutes any pressure on him personally or on council's other members.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question of whether he is influenced or pressured personally as Chairman of the Supreme Council of Justice or his colleagues, members of the council, in making any decisions, Ovsiyenko said: "I am not personally aware of the pressure."

"There was no political, economic, physical or any other pressure against me personally. I have not come across this. From sources I know, there was no such pressure on the members of the council either," he said.

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Justice said that "if the law enforcement agencies have more complete information on this matter, then this is already their competence."

Answering a question of whether the members of the council are ready to cooperate with the investigation in the case of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, since they have already been summoned for questioning as witnesses, Ovsiyenko said: "Surely, members of the council, like ordinary citizens, are obliged to comply with the requirements of the law and the Criminal Procedure Code."

He also said that the issue of the personal attitude of the council's members to summons for questioning is a personal matter of the council's members. Ovsiyenko did not say whether the council's members were summoned for questioning again and added that the Prosecutor General's Office had not yet reacted to the statements of the council's members about the first summons as pressure on them.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reformatting of courts, law enforcement agencies under administrative-territorial reform should be coordinated – Supreme Council of Justice's chairman

Zelensky, Merkel to discuss recent developments in Donbas on Thursday – source

Ukraine registers 2,582 new COVID-19 cases per day, 44 died, record number of recovered is 1,174

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

LATEST

Boris Lozhkin has summed up the results of KJF 2020 and announced holding the third Forum

Reformatting of courts, law enforcement agencies under administrative-territorial reform should be coordinated – Supreme Council of Justice's chairman

Zelensky, Merkel to discuss recent developments in Donbas on Thursday – source

Ukraine registers 2,582 new COVID-19 cases per day, 44 died, record number of recovered is 1,174

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

TCG members agree on joint inspection near Shumy village with participation of OSCE coordinator representative

Chernivtsi local authorities plan to file lawsuit against govt for establising 'red' lockdown zone in city

Ryanair launches daily flights from Kyiv to Berlin from Oct 27

Supreme Court suspends execution of court ruling to recover $350 mln from PrivatBank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD