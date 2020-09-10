Zelensky, Merkel to discuss recent developments in Donbas on Thursday – source

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, a source in the President's Office of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Angela Merkel supports Ukraine's initiatives to advance towards a peaceful settlement in Donbas. They will discuss the recent developments and the decisions taken within the Trilateral Contact Group," the agency's source said.

Zelensky and Merkel will also discuss the state of implementation of the Paris Agreements of the Normandy Format's leaders.