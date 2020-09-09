Ryanair launches daily flights from Kyiv to Berlin from Oct 27

Ireland's low-cost airline Ryanair (Dublin) is increasing the number of flights from Kyiv to Berlin (three more flights per week). From October 27, 2020, they will be operated daily, the company's press service said on Wednesday.

Ryanair said that this decision was made due to high demand from both German and Ukrainian consumers.

The service will be available throughout the winter season.

"Ryanair is pleased to announce that it will operate daily flights from Kyiv to Berlin starting October 27, 2020. Ryanair's Ukrainian customers can now book a trip to Berlin at the lowest fares and with a new set of health measures that Ryanair has implemented to protect its customers and crew members," the press service said, citing Sales and Marketing Manager in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans at Ryanair Olga Pawlonka.