Facts

12:58 04.09.2020

Normandy format meeting of foreign ministers planned for September after meeting of leaders' advisors – Kuleba

2 min read
Normandy format meeting of foreign ministers planned for September after meeting of leaders' advisors – Kuleba

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) is planned for September, after the meeting of the advisors of the leaders of the countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The plan is for the ministers to meet after advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format meet. As of now, the meeting of advisors is planned, and active preparations are underway for it. Literally, while sitting in the Verkhovna Rada, I got distracted from time to time by correspondence with colleagues about the preparations for this meeting. Since as soon as the advisors meet, we will see how this meeting will go, whether results will be achieved, and I think that if nothing of force majeure happens at this meeting, conditions will be created for the meeting of the foreign ministers," Kuleba said at online briefing on Friday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister, the foreign ministers are still determined to hold this meeting in September, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not against holding such a meeting.

"Both I and my German and French colleagues are disposed to hold this meeting in September. And as far as my colleagues, whom I mentioned, have informed me, Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov also does not deny against holding such a meeting," he added.

Еще по теме

Tags: #kuleba #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 04.09.2020
Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

17:04 03.09.2020
Security part of Minsk accords starts operating, but not implemented yet – Kuleba

Security part of Minsk accords starts operating, but not implemented yet – Kuleba

16:53 03.09.2020
Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

16:50 28.08.2020
Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

11:53 28.08.2020
No reasons to severe diplomatic relations between Kyiv, Minsk now – Kuleba

No reasons to severe diplomatic relations between Kyiv, Minsk now – Kuleba

11:53 28.08.2020
Election process in Belarus had significant defects, didn't meet general standards – Kuleba

Election process in Belarus had significant defects, didn't meet general standards – Kuleba

11:53 28.08.2020
Ukraine didn't interfere, won't interfere in internal affairs of neighboring Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine didn't interfere, won't interfere in internal affairs of neighboring Belarus – Kuleba

10:47 28.08.2020
Citizens of Belarus to use preference regime when entering Ukraine – Kuleba

Citizens of Belarus to use preference regime when entering Ukraine – Kuleba

10:29 28.08.2020
Ukrainian MFA considers any external interference into situation in Belarus unacceptable, in particular by Russia – Kuleba

Ukrainian MFA considers any external interference into situation in Belarus unacceptable, in particular by Russia – Kuleba

18:36 27.08.2020
Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

Razumkov closes Rada meeting, next one scheduled for Sept 15

Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

LATEST

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

Razumkov closes Rada meeting, next one scheduled for Sept 15

Tanker Delfi causes oil spill again

Iraqi Defense Minister visits Ukraine for first time

Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting revokes license of Pryamiy FM radio station

Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD