Normandy format meeting of foreign ministers planned for September after meeting of leaders' advisors – Kuleba

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) is planned for September, after the meeting of the advisors of the leaders of the countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The plan is for the ministers to meet after advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format meet. As of now, the meeting of advisors is planned, and active preparations are underway for it. Literally, while sitting in the Verkhovna Rada, I got distracted from time to time by correspondence with colleagues about the preparations for this meeting. Since as soon as the advisors meet, we will see how this meeting will go, whether results will be achieved, and I think that if nothing of force majeure happens at this meeting, conditions will be created for the meeting of the foreign ministers," Kuleba said at online briefing on Friday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister, the foreign ministers are still determined to hold this meeting in September, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not against holding such a meeting.

"Both I and my German and French colleagues are disposed to hold this meeting in September. And as far as my colleagues, whom I mentioned, have informed me, Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov also does not deny against holding such a meeting," he added.

Еще по теме