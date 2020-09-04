Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 2,723 infected people with coronavirus were detected in past 24 hours, and 51 people died, according to data published on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council.

A day earlier, on September 3, some 2,430 cases were reported, on September 2, there was a record number: 2,495 new infections and 51 deaths per day, on September 1, some 2,088 cases were reported.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 130,951 people on Friday morning, 2,761 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19. Currently, Ukraine sees 68,514 people infected with COVID-19, which is 2,672 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (371), Ternopil (204), Odesa (225) regions, as well as in Kyiv (319).

In addition, Ukraine as a whole has recorded 3,131 suspicions of COVID-19 disease over the past day.