09:54 20.08.2020

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

Within the framework of humanitarian working group of Trilateral Contact Group to settle the situation in Donbas, progress has been made on the mutual release of detainees.

"The Ukrainian side once again emphasized the fulfillment of all agreements on confirmation of the lists for mutual release of the detainees and confirmed the information about the persons asked by participants of the consultations. Ukraine expects mirror and symmetrical actions from the other side," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reports following the results of the latest meeting of the TCG (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) on August 19, which was held in format of a video conference with the participation of the new head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk and his first deputy Vitold Fokin.

Tags: #donbas #tcg
