Facts

12:19 13.08.2020

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas is scheduled for August 18, with the participation of new Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"As for the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, I am sure that the process will not stop. The next meeting is scheduled for August 18. The meeting will be held in a new format, chaired by Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk," the president said, answering a question from journalists in Boryspil on Thursday.

Zelensky said that among the main issues that will be discussed at the TCG meeting are the continuation of the ceasefire regime and the issue of exchange.

However, answering the question of whether the current situation will affect the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, the President of Ukraine said: "I do not know. I cannot, unfortunately, yet look into the future."

Tags: #zelensky #kravchuk #tcg
