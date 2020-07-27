Facts

15:10 27.07.2020

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

2 min read
Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Recently, Ankara has received updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, including Crimean Tatars, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Yagmur Ahmet Guldere said, stressing that the topic of the release of Ukrainian political prisoners is always on Turkey's agenda.

"When our high-level delegations, including our presidents, negotiate with Ukrainian delegations, these topics are always on our agenda. We receive updated lists, talk about recent changes in the situation. And we will continue to use all the means available to us to contribute to solving this problem. We have recently received updated lists, which are in Ankara now. And we will continue to help our Crimean Tatar and Ukrainian friends in this process," Guldere said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, the ambassador stressed that Turkey did not recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia, and will not recognize it.

"Turkey's position on Crimea has been clear and unchanged since 2014. We have not recognized the annexation and will not recognize it. This official position was emphasized once again during the visits of the Turkish President, the Turkish Defense Minister to Kyiv, and Minister [of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine] Kuleba's visit to Antalya. We continue our policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the policy of assistance to Ukraine through bilateral mechanisms, and we also use our channels of dialogue with other parties," he said.

Tags: #crimea #turkey #guldere
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:59 27.07.2020
Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

13:46 27.07.2020
Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

14:25 24.07.2020
MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

16:23 21.07.2020
Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

18:34 10.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

10:10 10.07.2020
Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

10:15 08.07.2020
Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

11:06 07.07.2020
Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

17:06 01.07.2020
EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

14:55 01.07.2020
EP says it didn't send any observers to Russian referendum in illegally annexed Crimea

EP says it didn't send any observers to Russian referendum in illegally annexed Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

LATEST

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD