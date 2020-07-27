Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Recently, Ankara has received updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, including Crimean Tatars, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Yagmur Ahmet Guldere said, stressing that the topic of the release of Ukrainian political prisoners is always on Turkey's agenda.

"When our high-level delegations, including our presidents, negotiate with Ukrainian delegations, these topics are always on our agenda. We receive updated lists, talk about recent changes in the situation. And we will continue to use all the means available to us to contribute to solving this problem. We have recently received updated lists, which are in Ankara now. And we will continue to help our Crimean Tatar and Ukrainian friends in this process," Guldere said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, the ambassador stressed that Turkey did not recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia, and will not recognize it.

"Turkey's position on Crimea has been clear and unchanged since 2014. We have not recognized the annexation and will not recognize it. This official position was emphasized once again during the visits of the Turkish President, the Turkish Defense Minister to Kyiv, and Minister [of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine] Kuleba's visit to Antalya. We continue our policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the policy of assistance to Ukraine through bilateral mechanisms, and we also use our channels of dialogue with other parties," he said.