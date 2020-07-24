Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

The decoding of the flight recorders of the Ukrainian airliner of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) shot down in Iran has confirmed the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin said.

"Grateful to all partners who helped bring this moment closer. Black boxes from PS752 were read out and deciphered successfully. The transcript confirmed the fact of illegal interference with the plane. We are waiting for the Iranian side for the first round of talks next week," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

A Boeing 737-800 passenger airliner performing UIA flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport early in the morning of January 8.

None of the 167 passengers and nine crewmembers on board survived. The crash killed 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crewmembers), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, ten citizens of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, and three each of Germany and the United Kingdom. The Iranian authorities admitted on January 11 that the Boeing was downed by the Iranian military by mistake.

Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh later claimed full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash.