Ukraine records 856 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 828 recovered, 17 new victims of virus – NSDC

Over the past day in Ukraine, on Thursday morning, some 856 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded, some 828 patients from among the previously ill recovered, some 17 died from the disease, the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System said.

A day earlier, on July 22, some 829 new cases were reported, on July 21 there were 673 new cases of COVID-19, on July 20, some 651 people infected. On July 19, some 731 people were diagnosed with the disease. On June 26, an absolute anti-record was fixed with 1,109 new infected people.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to 61,851 patients on Thursday morning, some 34,000 recovered, some 1,551 patients died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19. Now in Ukraine, some 26,300 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 11 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kyiv (112) and in Lviv region (109), while the largest number of recoveries was In Chernivtsi (87), Lviv (71) and Donetsk (70) regions.