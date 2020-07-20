Searches underway in Kyiv, Lviv as part of investigation into criminal organization in road management with participation of Nowak – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), together with the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau of Poland (CBA) and the District Prosecutor's Office, are conducting authorized searches in Kyiv, Lviv and on the territory of Poland as part of a joint investigation of the activities of a criminal organization in the road sector.

"In the course of investigative actions in Poland, the former head of Ukravtodor, a citizen of Poland, has been detained on suspicion of committing corruption crimes," NABU said on Facebook on Monday.

Earlier, Press Secretary of the Minister-Coordinator of Poland's Special Services Stanislaw Zaryn said on Twitter about the detention on corruption charges of ex-head of Ukraine's State Agency of Automobile Roads (Ukravtodor) Slawomir Nowak by CBA.