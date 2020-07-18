Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

The pressure is exerted on the judges of the Supreme Court, as well as on the judges of other Ukrainian courts, more than two dozen appeals were sent to the High Council of Justice about pressure and interference in their work, said head of the Supreme Court Valentyna Danishevska.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, speaking about whether the judges of the Supreme Court and personally she feels pressure when considering cases, Danishevska said: "Given that the judges of the Supreme Court have appealed to the High Council of Justice more than 20 times for influence or interference, they suffer from this just like judges from other instances. Out of 22 appeals of judges, some of them have been considered, some part are still under consideration by the High Council of Justice.

"This [the pressure when considering the case of the Surkis brothers' deposits in PrivatBank] is far from being the only case. But the only case when it concerned me as well," added Danishevska.

At the same time, the head of the court found it difficult to say what kind of pressure the judges were talking about, referring to the fact that she was not familiar with the statements of her colleagues. "I think it depends not only on the actions of those persons who are trying to influence, but also on the judge's self-perception of events," she added.