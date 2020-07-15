Rada appoints next elections to local self-govt bodies for Oct 25

The Verkhovna Rada has scheduled elections for local authorities on Sunday, October 25.

Some 326 MPs voted for corresponding decree No. 3809 at the plenary meeting on Wednesday.

According to the decision, on Sunday, October 25, the next elections of deputies of district councils and rural, township and city mayors will be held.

Elections of deputies of the Supreme Council of Crimea, deputies of local councils and rural, township, city mayors in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, in certain areas, cities, towns and villages of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are neither appointed nor held.

"Due to the impossibility of ensuring the representation of the joint interests of the territorial communities of villages, towns, and cities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, elections of deputies of Donetsk and Luhansk regional councils are neither appointed nor held," the resolution says.

In turn, MP Oleksandr Kachura (the Servant of the People faction), answering a clarifying question whether elections to city councils will be held, told Interfax-Ukraine: "There will be merged territorial communities. If changes, according to perspective map, the territory joins, then it can be the first election, and if it does not join, then the city council remains. For example, the city council will remain in Kyiv, since it has a special status it is Ukraine's capital, and some 120 MP will be elected to its city council."

According to him the next elections will be held everywhere, in district, rural, village councils, as well as elections to the regional councils and the elections of rural, village and city mayors.

