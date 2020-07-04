Facts

14:34 04.07.2020

Zelensky describes reports on Russia's demand that bill on special status of Donbas be presented by July 6 as unacceptable rhetoric

Zelensky describes reports on Russia's demand that bill on special status of Donbas be presented by July 6 as unacceptable rhetoric

No one on the world stage has the right to demand any action by Ukraine, including the adoption of a law on the special status of Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"First of all, no one has the right to demand any action by Ukraine, we are an independent country. I think everyone should work on rhetoric, especially as this is international rhetoric," Zelensky said at a press briefing in Yuzhny, Odesa region, on Saturday.

The president was asked whether reports saying Russia had demanded that Ukraine present a bill on the special status of Donbas by July 6 were true.

As for the meeting of political advisors to the chiefs of the Normandy format member states that took place in Berlin on July 3, Zelensky said he was not ready for detailed comment on the issue.

"I know that the meeting was fairly good and substantive. There are no other comments so far. We will have a conference involving Mr. Yermak. We have just come to Odesa today and have not discussed the issue in detail with him," Zelensky said.

Zelensky arrived in Odesa region on a working trip on Saturday.

