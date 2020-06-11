Zelensky: U.S. assistance to Ukraine on defense is another sign of strong strategic partnership of countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the U.S. Congress for the financial assistance provided to Ukraine in the field of defense.

"Grateful to the U.S. for its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. $250 million funds for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities announced today by Department of Defense is yet another sign of strong strategic partnership between our countries," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

As reported, on June 11, the U.S. Congress approved a $250 million defense assistance package for Ukraine for fiscal year 2020 as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).