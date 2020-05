Russia still abuses anti-terrorist legislation for political reasons, Kuleba says about case against ATR's Muzhdabaev

Russia's political persecution of Ayder Muzhdabaev, Deputy Director General of the Crimean Tatar TV channel ATR, indicates that the Russian Federation continues to abuse anti-terrorism legislation for political reasons, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The political persecution of Ayder Muzhdabaev testifies: Russia continues to abuse anti-terrorism legislation for political reasons. This, in particular, undermines the real anti-terrorism efforts of the international community and discredits their tools," the minister wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, Muzhdabaev said on Twitter that he was officially recognized as a terrorist in Russia by publishing a photo of a document, according to which journalists are accused under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "Public Calls for Terrorist Activities, Public Justification of Terrorism or Propaganda of Terrorism."