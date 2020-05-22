Facts

11:26 22.05.2020

Ukraine has prepared memo for International Tribunal in case of seizure of Ukrainian sailors, ships in Black Sea by Russia

Ukraine has prepared memo for International Tribunal in case of seizure of Ukrainian sailors, ships in Black Sea by Russia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, agent of Ukraine in the case of the seizure of Ukrainian sailors and ships in the Black Sea in November 2018, Yevhen Yenin, signed a memorandum of Ukraine, which will be submitted to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

"We do not want revenge, we want justice. And I, as a minister, a team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government, the Office of the President, our legal advisors, the Prosecutor General's Office - all, everybody involved in this process - we want only one thing - justice, and we will seek this justice by all means available to us. And sure thing, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is one of such means," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at an online briefing on Friday, commenting on the signing of this memorandum by Yenin.

