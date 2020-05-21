Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

The surface transport in Kyiv will resume its regular services from May 23 and subway – from May 25, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The next stage of mitigation. The surface public transport (buses, trams, trolleybuses) will resume its regular services in Kyiv from May 23 with the observation of all norms and regulations. Shops with an area of up to 1,000 square meters will start their work. Sports and playing grounds for children in parks, public gardens and on building surrounding grounds will open," he said during an online press conference on Thursday.

Kyiv's subway, non-food markets and agricultural fairs will resume their work from May 25.

"We will separately decide on the date of opening big shopping malls after the subways resumes its operation," Klitschko said.

From June 1, Kyiv will open kindergartens and schools for 11 grade students, who will be taking graduation tests, as well as vocational schools and universities for graduates and applicants, sports schools for children, sports facilities, fitness centers (swimming pools will remain closed), recreation areas and riverside beaches.

"I would like to emphasize that the planned mitigation will be introduced and remain in effect if the situation with coronavirus does not get worse. So, everything will depend on how Kyiv residents treat the simple, but so necessary, safety measures. Mitigation of restrictions does not mean that the virus can be ignored! And understanding of the fact that it should be taken under control and we should learn how to live in a slightly different reality is necessary," Klitschko said.

As reported, Kyiv registered 2,475 COVID-19 cases, including 65 new cases in the past 24 hours, as of the morning of May 21.