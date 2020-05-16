Shehyni border crossing point on Ukrainian-Polish border starts operating – border guard

From the beginning of the day on Saturday, May 16, on the Ukrainian-Polish border in Lviv region, the Shehyni border crossing point resumed operations, the administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Under government resolution No. 542-r dated May 13, 2020, another border crossing point resumed its operations on the state border of Ukraine. In particular, today, at midnight the Shehyni point on the border with Poland in Lviv region was relaunched, in which, in addition to vehicles, crossing on foot is permitted," the press service of the authority reported in a statement released on Saturday morning.

In addition, taking into account the changes introduced by government decisions, 122 border crossing points are currently temporarily closed at the state border, and pedestrian traffic has been temporarily halted at 19 points.

The authority reminded that since March 17, border crossing points across the state border have been temporarily closed for international passenger rail, air and road (for buses) traffic.