Facts

16:14 14.05.2020

Ukraine was aware of Kozak's visit to Berlin in advance, will know how it passed – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukraine was aware of Kozak's visit to Berlin in advance, will know how it passed – Kuleba

Ukraine was aware of Deputy Chief of Staff of Russia's Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak's recent visit to Berlin in advance and will know how this visit goes, and therefore it does not imply any games behind Kyiv's back, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukraine was aware of Kozak's visit in advance and will know how it passed. We and our partners have a rule: we don't make any decisions behind each other's backs. Therefore, we aren't talking about any games behind our back here. On the contrary, we're grateful to Germany for its efforts toward engaging Russia in dialogue and a search for constructive proposals," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted Kuleba as saying in a statement shared with Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Obviously, Kozak's talks in Berlin were focused on the absence of progress in implementing the Minsk Agreements on Donbas, Kuleba said.

"Ukraine has demonstrated a proactive approach and determination to achieve a peaceful settlement, and it has proposed new initiatives, including a higher level of the parties' representation in the Trilateral Contact Group. Definitely, there will be progress if Russia takes a mutually constructive approach. This is why the meeting in Berlin was necessary. By the way, it's precisely in the vein of this logic that my German counterpart, Minister [Heiko] Maas, was able, following his conversation with me, to engage Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in negotiations in the Normandy format," he said.

Kozak said on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Wednesday that he had visited Berlin for negotiations on settling the conflict in Donbas. Kozak said the parties managed to agree on further steps that require interaction with representatives of Donbas and Kyiv, as well as in the Normandy format.

The consultations should provide a new incentive for the peace talks, he said.

Tags: #kuleba #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:52 14.05.2020
Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

11:59 11.05.2020
Georgian ambassador recall from Kyiv does not cast doubt on partnership with Ukraine – Georgian PM

Georgian ambassador recall from Kyiv does not cast doubt on partnership with Ukraine – Georgian PM

17:38 07.05.2020
Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

17:13 07.05.2020
IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

09:51 07.05.2020
Ukrainian foreign minister, U.S. state secretary discuss strategic partnership

Ukrainian foreign minister, U.S. state secretary discuss strategic partnership

09:48 07.05.2020
Ukraine registers 507 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 299 recoveries, 13 fatalities – Health minister

Ukraine registers 507 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 299 recoveries, 13 fatalities – Health minister

11:15 05.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

11:05 05.05.2020
Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

12:23 04.05.2020
Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

11:00 04.05.2020
Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MH17

Man charged by the Netherlands in MH17 downing taken into custody in Donetsk – media

EU UKRAINE IMF

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

JFO

Two military killed on May 13 during scheduled exercise in JFO area

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

JFO

One serviceman killed, two wounded when Russia-led armed groups nine times break ceasefire in Donbas

LATEST

Man charged by the Netherlands in MH17 downing taken into custody in Donetsk – media

Two military killed on May 13 during scheduled exercise in JFO area

Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

One serviceman killed, two wounded when Russia-led armed groups nine times break ceasefire in Donbas

G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

Three people to be tried for $2.5 million in damages to foreign investor – PGO

Shmyhal initiates investigation into issuance of mass permits for connecting power grid to Ukrenergo

Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD