Zelensky vows to let all Ukrainian migrant workers leave country if there's diplomatic request for them

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian government does not hinder its citizens from leaving abroad for work if they have a labor contract concluded for at least three months.

"We let all migrant workers go when a country contacts us through diplomatic channels and undertakes obligations to provide a person with employment, accommodation and medical insurance, and we can be sure that if something happens to this person, they will not throw him or her out on the street," the head of state said in Zakarpattia region on May 9.

He also said that Ukraine has received such diplomatic requests from Germany, Italy, Finland and Poland.

"When we get diplomatic requests, we let everyone out. When they show us a copy of the [labor] contract, according to which a person will be hired for at least three months – good luck! There is no slavery in Ukraine," he said.