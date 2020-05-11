Facts

11:55 11.05.2020

Saakashvili's appointment to post in Ukraine 'casts shadow' on bilateral cooperation – Georgian parliament speaker

The decision to appoint Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of head of the Executive Committee for Reforms of the Ukrainian presidential National Reforms Council is unclear and it "casts a shadow on bilateral political cooperation, Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said.

"This decision was very unclear and this staff decision undoubtedly casts a shadow on political cooperation between our countries," Talakvadze said on Georgian television on Saturday evening.

Georgia turned to the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, which later took the issue of Saakashvili's appointment to the post of deputy prime minister off the agenda, but the president of Ukraine then appointed him head of the Committee for Reforms, he said.

"We have heard the commentary that the government of Ukraine decides on its own to what posts to appoint their citizens," he said, adding that "on the other hand, when this citizen of a different country daily interferes in the internal policy of Georgia, plans destabilization and is engaged in destruction, I wonder what the position of Ukraine will be in this case."

The Georgian parliament speaker said "Ukrainian society will see" in the next few months "who was really appointed as Saakashvili" as head of the Committee for Reforms.

