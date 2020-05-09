Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reaches 11,425, up by 515 in past 24 hrs, 15 deaths, 203 recoveries

Some 515 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day, while 15 people died and 203 recovered, whereas a day earlier, 504 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and on May 7, some 507 new cases were reported.

A total of 14,710 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine, out of the total number of cases, 376 people died and 2,909 recovered. Thus, COVID-19 affects 11,425 people in Ukraine now, which is 297 more than the day before, the website of the Monitoring System of Coronavirus Epidemic Spread of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Saturday morning.