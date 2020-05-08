Facts

15:01 08.05.2020

Zelensky calls Georgia's reaction to Saakashvili's appointment wrong

Zelensky calls Georgia's reaction to Saakashvili's appointment wrong

Ukraine has perfect relations with Georgia, and Georgia's reaction to the appointment of Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of head of the Executive Committee of Ukraine's National Reform Council is wrong, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I can assure you that we have perfect relations with Georgia and the Georgian people. No matter what, we will not recall our ambassador [in Tbilisi] to Ukraine for consultations. Because relations between our countries will outlive any national administration of any country. I believe that Georgia is making a mistake. I also think that every party will realize after consultations that the personnel policy of every country is the business of that country and its citizens," Zelensky said at a press briefing in the Luhansk region on Friday. The press briefing was aired by the Nash television channel.

Saakashvili's appointment is the decision of the Ukrainian administration and an internal affair of Ukraine, he said. "Mr. Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen, he has a Ukrainian passport, and I am the president of Ukraine, who has appointed him head of the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian President's Reform Council. That's it," Zelensky said.

Saakashvili was appointed head of the Executive Committee of Ukraine's National Reform Council on Thursday. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on May 8 that Tbilisi would recall its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations in connection with Saakashvili's appointment.

