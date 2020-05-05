Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

On May 4, a record low ratio of people who have been affected with COVID-19 was registered in Ukraine compared to a total number of active patients – 3.5%, a record ratio of recovered patients to new cases was also recorded: 256 people recovered in a day, and 366 infected were detected.

As the president's press service reported, this follows from the statement made by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a traditional meeting on coronavirus spread prevention chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky.

"A very positive trend. Thanks to the strict observance of quarantine, Ukraine managed to circumvent the worst scenarios. As we expected, the positive epidemic trends started a week before the quarantine weakened. In recent days, it is very important to carefully observe restrictive measures in order to safely exit quarantine," said Zelensky.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine records an increase in the number of cases of an asymptomatic course of the disease, which increases the risk of the spread of COVID-19, and therefore restrictive measures must be observed in the future.

"An outbreak of coronavirus was recorded in the Odesa region, which is again among the leaders in the number of new infected," the report said.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov also reported on the problem when children were not admitted to the Okhmatdyt and the Cancer Institute without coronavirus testing, which they could not provide in these medical facilities. The minister said that algorithms have already been developed and now the children from all regions who will go to the Okhmatdyt and the Cancer Institute will be tested for COVID-19 three days before departure.