Facts

15:16 05.05.2020

Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

2 min read
Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

On May 4, a record low ratio of people who have been affected with COVID-19 was registered in Ukraine compared to a total number of active patients – 3.5%, a record ratio of recovered patients to new cases was also recorded: 256 people recovered in a day, and 366 infected were detected.

As the president's press service reported, this follows from the statement made by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a traditional meeting on coronavirus spread prevention chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky.

"A very positive trend. Thanks to the strict observance of quarantine, Ukraine managed to circumvent the worst scenarios. As we expected, the positive epidemic trends started a week before the quarantine weakened. In recent days, it is very important to carefully observe restrictive measures in order to safely exit quarantine," said Zelensky.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine records an increase in the number of cases of an asymptomatic course of the disease, which increases the risk of the spread of COVID-19, and therefore restrictive measures must be observed in the future.

"An outbreak of coronavirus was recorded in the Odesa region, which is again among the leaders in the number of new infected," the report said.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov also reported on the problem when children were not admitted to the Okhmatdyt and the Cancer Institute without coronavirus testing, which they could not provide in these medical facilities. The minister said that algorithms have already been developed and now the children from all regions who will go to the Okhmatdyt and the Cancer Institute will be tested for COVID-19 three days before departure.

Tags: #zelensky #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:15 05.05.2020
EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

16:02 05.05.2020
Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

15:51 05.05.2020
Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

14:43 05.05.2020
U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

13:45 05.05.2020
COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

12:28 05.05.2020
Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

11:15 05.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

15:43 04.05.2020
Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

14:43 04.05.2020
Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

13:36 04.05.2020
Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

HUMANITARIAN AID INDIA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

ZELENSKY DONBAS TCG

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

ZELENSKY MEDICAL REFORM

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

LATEST

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD