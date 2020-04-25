Ukraine early responds to COVID-19 threat – head of ICRC delegation

Ukraine early responded to a threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and this should contribute to mitigate the threat, Head of the Delegation of the ICRC to Ukraine Florence Gillette has said.

"Ukraine took the threat of COVID-19 very seriously early on, and worked on mobilising local, national and international efforts to deal with the threat. The authorities are trying to have a holistic approach of the matter, looking at social and economic impacts in addition to the health matters. As everyone throughout the world, we are all learning how to manage an unprecedented crisis," Gillette said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that the early response in Ukraine, the mobilisation of all, including in the civil society and private sector, are definitely elements that should contribute to mitigate the threat in the best manner possible.

"Also looking at humanitarian matters, the ICRC would like to thank the authorities for having anticipated, early on, the need to adapt the COVID-19 prevention measures in a way that continues to support humanitarian efforts," she said.

In addition, she recalled that the ICRC president had the opportunity to "meet" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the onset of the crisis, albeit virtually due to the pandemic.

"As a result, Ukraine facilitated the air transport of 14 MT medical cargo for ICRC health response. ICRC teams and myself are in very regular contact with representatives of the government of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada and local authorities, as well as the international community to ensure that our efforts are complementary to that of others and respond to the most acute needs," Gillette said.