Facts

11:30 24.04.2020

Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov

1 min read
Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov

About 15-20% of beds are engaged in hospitals designated for treating patients with coronavirus, said Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"Today, about 43,000 beds are free in 242 first-wave hospitals, the number of free ventilators is 1,877 out of 2,071. The occupancy rate of medical facilities is 15-20% depending on the region. In some, it reaches 50%. But there is no reason to say that there aren't beds or that hospitals do not accept patients, or that someone does not receive assistance," he said.

Tags: #stepanov #hospital #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 24.04.2020
Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

11:07 24.04.2020
Mass testing for COVID19 to be introduced in Ukraine – Liashko

Mass testing for COVID19 to be introduced in Ukraine – Liashko

09:34 24.04.2020
MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

09:30 24.04.2020
Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

14:32 22.04.2020
Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

13:49 22.04.2020
Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

13:42 22.04.2020
European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

11:12 22.04.2020
Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

09:57 22.04.2020
Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

LATEST

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

Kuleba to officially open Ukraine's Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Boris Lozhkin has given over a unique ventilator for coronavirus treatment to the Kyiv hospital

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD