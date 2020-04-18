Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

As of Saturday morning Kyiv registered 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease, the number of cases increased by 65 people over the day, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"The number of people in Kyiv who have coronavirus confirmed laboratory disease has increased by another 65 people over the past day. Of these, six are doctors. In total, there are already 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv," he wrote on the Telegram channel.