12:22 18.04.2020

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, during a telephone conversation with British Defense Chief of Staff General Nick Carter, discussed areas for further military cooperation and exchange of experience according to NATO standards, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"The parties discussed areas of further military cooperation and the exchange of experience on NATO standards in the development of capabilities between the armed forces of the two countries," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday evening.

Khomchak thanked the British side for the training program for Ukrainian cadets at the Royal Military Academy in the city of Sandhurst. The parties also discussed the challenges of coronavirus infection in the world.

In conclusion, they agreed to coordinate joint efforts and to communicate on a regular basis in the future.

