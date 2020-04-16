Facts

15:03 16.04.2020

Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

In last 24 hours, 32 persons fell ill with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kyiv, one case is fatal; overall 644 confirmed cases of the virus in the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"The number of Kyiv residents who have laboratory confirmed the coronavirus disease has increased by 32 more over the past 24 hours. One of them is a doctor. Over the past day, unfortunately, there is one more fatal case in the capital. In total, 644 confirmed cases of COVID 19," Klitschko said during an online briefing.

Thus, among ill people there are 11 women aged from 29 to 80 years and a two-year-old girl, as well as 20 men from 19 to 60 years. Three patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospital. Others are treated in self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

Interfax-Ukraine
