Number of COVID-19 infected in Ukrainian Army grows by 19 – Medical Forces Command

As of 07.00 a.m. of April 13, 19 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one man recovered and one died.

"Up to 214 persons are isolated [self-isolated as well]. A number of the servicemen, whose isolation runs out in next three days totals 25 people," Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

According to the Medical Forces, in the most cases the military personnel become infected during episodic meetings with friends and relatives.