Facts

10:45 13.04.2020

Number of COVID-19 infected in Ukrainian Army grows by 19 – Medical Forces Command

1 min read
Number of COVID-19 infected in Ukrainian Army grows by 19 – Medical Forces Command

As of 07.00 a.m. of April 13, 19 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one man recovered and one died.

"Up to 214 persons are isolated [self-isolated as well]. A number of the servicemen, whose isolation runs out in next three days totals 25 people," Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

According to the Medical Forces, in the most cases the military personnel become infected during episodic meetings with friends and relatives.

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:54 13.04.2020
#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

13:29 13.04.2020
Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

11:32 13.04.2020
No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

10:52 13.04.2020
Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

10:07 13.04.2020
Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

16:16 11.04.2020
PM of Ukraine presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening on May-July

PM of Ukraine presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening on May-July

12:35 11.04.2020
Kyiv region registers 155 COVID-19 cases, including 10 children and 8 medics

Kyiv region registers 155 COVID-19 cases, including 10 children and 8 medics

11:39 11.04.2020
Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

16:10 09.04.2020
Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

15:08 09.04.2020
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

LATEST

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

Special air mission from UAE brings 113 citizens back to Ukraine – SBU

Conscription of citizens of illegally-annexed Crimea in Russian army violates international law – statement

Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD