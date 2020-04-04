Some 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 214 cases in Kyiv – Klitschko

There are 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and a total of 214 cases in Kyiv as of the morning of April 4, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! Today there are already 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease in the capital. The number of infected Kyiv residents has increased by 25 people over the past 24 hours. These are 15 women aged 23 to 65, ten men aged 17 to 68. This number includes two more doctors who got coronavirus," Klitschko said on Facebook.

The mayor noted that ten patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, 15 are self-isolated under the supervision of physicians.

"I understand how difficult it is to withstand restrictive measures. But you have to tolerate. To protect yourself and those who are nearby. To prevent the virus from spreading to the city. Take care of yourself!" Klitschko said.