17:42 01.04.2020

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

The European Union has stated that it does not recognize a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin with which he added most of Crimea and Sevastopol to the list of border territories of the Russian Federation in which non-Russian citizens are prevented from owning land.

"The European Union does not recognize the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia, which is a clear violation of international law. Therefore, the European Union does not recognize this decree, which is yet another attempt to forcibly integrate the illegally-annexed peninsula into Russia. Crimea is a part of Ukraine," reads a statement of Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy posted on the website of EU External Action Service on Wednesday.

The decree is also a violation of international humanitarian law, as it is "another step towards the imposition of Russian citizenship in the peninsula", this could also lead to the arbitrary deprivation of property.

"The European Union continues to expect Russia to stop all violations of international law in the Crimean peninsula. The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," reads the statement.

