MP Hanna Skorokhod diagnosed with COVID-19

MP Hanna Skorokhod, who is not a member of any parliamentary faction, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

"In order to prevent rumors from circulating, I want to inform you that a positive test for coronavirus disease COVID-19 has been confirmed today," she said in her Telegram channel on Saturday.

She asked everyone who had been in close contact with her lately to stay in self-isolation for 14 days.

"The main sign with me is that I don't feel any smells," Skorokhod said.

Earlier, MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram channel: "COVID-19 confirmed for another MP – Skorokhod (not a member of any faction). I wish her a speedy recovery."